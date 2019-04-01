Rockets' James Harden: Not practicing Monday, will play Tuesday
Harden (personal) did not take part in Monday's practice but is expected to play Tuesday against Sacramento, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
There doesn't look to be much reason for concern here, but Harden's status is worth monitoring heading into Tuesday, which is the first night of a back-to-back. The MVP candidate is coming off of a 50-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Saturday's win over the Kings -- his ninth 50-point game of the season.
