Harden didn't return to Houston, as anticipated, for a scheduled individual workout Sunday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden missed the Rockets' full-team session earlier Sunday, but head coach Stephen Silas told reporters the plan was for the star guard to return to Houston later in the day for a workout. MacMahon has since learned that Harden missed that workout, though he told the Rockets that he will soon return to the team. It's well known that Harden would prefer to be traded out of Houston, so at this point it's unclear if his absence was the result of a travel-related issue, or perhaps an attempt at gaining leverage.