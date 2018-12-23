Rockets' James Harden: Notches another stellar scoring line

Harden had 39 points (12-34 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 41 minutes Saturday against San Antonio.

Harden has put together back-to-back double-doubles and has dropped 32 or more points in each of his previous six contests. He's played some of the best basketball of the season over that stretch, knocking down at least three shots from deep while getting to the charity stripe with ease. There's little doubt he'll keep this pace up Tuesday against Oklahoma City.