Rockets' James Harden: Nursing sore wrist

Harden is dealing with a sore wrist he aggravated in Friday's victory over the 76ers, Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden did briefly exit the game after the injury occurred, but he returned and finished it out. He ultimately tallied 31 points (11-12 FG, 3-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), ten boards, seven assists, and two steals across 32 minutes. The MVP candidate was headed for a precautionary X-ray after the contest, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, so it's possible the Rockets could hold him out a game or two to let the wrist heal.