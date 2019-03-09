Rockets' James Harden: Nursing sore wrist
Harden is dealing with a sore wrist he aggravated in Friday's victory over the 76ers, Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden did briefly exit the game after the injury occurred, but he returned and finished it out. He ultimately tallied 31 points (11-12 FG, 3-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), ten boards, seven assists, and two steals across 32 minutes. The MVP candidate was headed for a precautionary X-ray after the contest, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, so it's possible the Rockets could hold him out a game or two to let the wrist heal.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...