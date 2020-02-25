Rockets' James Harden: One assist shy of double-double
Harden went for 37 points (14-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
Harden has topped the 30-point mark in six out of nine games this month, but that shouldn't be surprising considering he can easily score 30 points per game without needing an extra effort. Harden is enjoying another stellar month in February, as he is averaging 33.3 points in 35.9 minutes per game during nine contests this month. He has also distributed the ball nicely of late, racking up seven or more assists in five straight games.
