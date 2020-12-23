Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets and Thunder could be postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Rockets are dealing with a myriad of COVID-19 protocol issues, and it's not clear everyone will have a definitive test in time for the game. If Houston can't field eight players who are clear of the virus for certain, the game will be postponed.
