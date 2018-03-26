Rockets' James Harden: Out for rest Tuesday

Harden will sit out Tuesday's game against the Bulls for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With just two weeks left in the regular season before a potential playoff run, the Rockets will opt to give their superstar a day off for rest against the lowly Bulls. Look for Harden to then have another three days off for rest before rejoining the lineup for Friday's game against the Suns. Chris Paul (hamstring) is probable to play and he'll likely be joined in the backcourt by Eric Gordon, who's the top candidate to fill in for Harden. Both Joe Johnson and Gerald Green are candidates to get more run in the backcourt as well with Harden out.