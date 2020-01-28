Play

Rockets' James Harden: Out Monday

Harden (thigh) won't play Monday against Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden was deemed doubtful due to a left thigh bruise, so this update isn't unexpected. Eric Gordon should draw another start at shooting guard as a result. According to Feigen, the team is optimistic about Harden's chances of returning Wednesday in Portland.

