Rockets' James Harden: Out Monday
Harden (thigh) won't play Monday against Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden was deemed doubtful due to a left thigh bruise, so this update isn't unexpected. Eric Gordon should draw another start at shooting guard as a result. According to Feigen, the team is optimistic about Harden's chances of returning Wednesday in Portland.
