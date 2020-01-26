Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday, doubtful Monday

Coach Mike D'Antoni ruled Harden (thigh) out for Sunday's game at Denver and labeled the guard as doubtful for Monday's game at Utah, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Though Harden was only briefly forced out of Friday's 131-124 win over the Timberwolves with the bruised left thigh, he wasn't in peak form during his 35 minutes of action, finishing with a season-low 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field. The star guard looks like he'll get some much-needed maintenance for both ends of the Rockets' back-to-back set, though the team will presumably re-evaluate him early Monday before making a call on his status for the game in Utah. Backcourt mate Russell Westbrook will see even more usage Sunday sans Harden, but Eric Gordon may notice the biggest spike in value during the eight-time All-Star's absence. Gordon will start Sunday in place of Harden and could operate as the Rockets' primary option on offense Monday with D'Antoni already confirming that Westbrook would rest for the second half of the back-to-back set.