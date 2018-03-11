Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday, expected back Monday
Harden (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, but will then return for Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden is dealing with soreness in his knee and while it's nothing overly serious, the Rockets will take a cautious approach with their superstar and hold him out Sunday against a much inferior opponent. That said, the team is already reporting that Harden will return Monday against the Spurs, so it will just be a one-game absence. For Sunday's contest, look for guys like Eric Gordon, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green to pick up added run in the backcourt.
