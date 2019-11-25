Rockets' James Harden: Outdone by Doncic in duel

Harden posted 32 points (11-24 FG, 2-15 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 137-123 loss to the Mavericks.

In a meeting between the two most valuable fantasy players in eight-category leagues so far this season, Harden did his usual damage, but he was ultimately overshadowed by Luka Doncic (41 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, five triples, two steals and one block in 34 minutes). The poor outing from distance prevented Harden from delivering an even bigger performance, but he still ended up being quite efficient from the field, going 9-for-9 on his two-point attempts.