Harden scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added six rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to Portland.

Harden could have had an even bigger night had he not been called for his fifth foul midway through the third quarter, forcing him to the bench. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old still managed to lead the Rockets in scoring on the day. He and the team have a tough test Thursday against the Lakers.