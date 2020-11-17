Harden turned down a two-year, $103 million extension from the Rockets on Monday and is instead hopeful that Houston will be able to execute a trade that would send him to the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The extension would have made Harden the NBA's first $50 million-per-year player. Harden could eventually reach that lofty salary level, but for now, he's apparently determined to end up in Brooklyn to team up with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Wojnarowski notes that while the Rockets and Nets have been in contact about a deal, no meaningful dialogue has been established yet. With three more years left on Harden's current deal, Houston still holds some leverage and can choose to slow-play the situation. The 31-year-old averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 4.4 triples across 36.5 minutes per game in 2019-20.