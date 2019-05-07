Rockets' James Harden: Paves the way to victory Monday

Harden amassed 38 points(13-29 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over the Warriors.

Harden dropped a game-high 38 points Monday, leading the Rockets to a series-tying victory in Game 4 against the Warriors. His lingering eye concerns appeared a non-issue during the game and the Rockets have to feel good heading back to Oakland with everything squared up. Harden received support on the offensive end from a number of unusual suspects, an element that will need to continue if the Rockets are to take back homecourt advantage with a win Wednesday.