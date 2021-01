Harden had 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in a 120-102 loss Sunday to the Lakers.

Harden has been quite off from the three-point line recently, shooting under 30 percent from that area across his past four games. He was also quite turnover-prone, with his seven Sunday being a season high. Harden will look to put in a better performance when Houston takes on the Lakers again Tuesday.