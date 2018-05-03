Rockets' James Harden: Perimeter woes in Game 2 loss
Harden had 32 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Utah.
Harden led the way with 32 points in Wednesday's loss but struggled from beyond the arc along with the rest of his teammates. The Rockets as a whole connected on just 10 triples while the Jazz went 15-of-32. The series will now head back to Salt Lake City for games 3 and 4 with the Jazz having taken away the home court advantage. Harden will no doubt be ready to roll as they try and wrestle back the momentum.
