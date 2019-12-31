Rockets' James Harden: Planning to play Tuesday
Harden (toe) has indicated that he plans to play Tuesday against Denver, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Harden missed Sunday's loss to New Orleans with a sprained toe on his right foot, but he's trending toward making a return Tuesday. The Rockets are also expected to get Clint Capela (heel) back from injury.
