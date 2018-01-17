Rockets' James Harden: Plans to return Thursay
The Rockets are planning for Harden (hamstring) to return for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.
Harden has been working back from a strained left hamstring, and the expectation is that he'll return to the lineup Thursday, so long as he makes it through Wednesday's practice without any setbacks. The MVP candidate has missed the last seven games and will officially carry a questionable designation into Thursday's contest, though that should be updated following shootaround in the morning. In the absence of Harden, who had missed only two games over the previous three seasons, the Rockets have gone 4-3 during a stretch headlined by a contentious loss to the Clippers on Monday night. Harden leads the NBA in scoring and ranks third in assists, and the team is a perfect 15-0 this season when he, Chris Paul and Clint Capela all play.
