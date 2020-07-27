Harden went for 31 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3PT, 12-16 FT) and nine assists in Sunday's scrimmage against Memphis.
On a night when Russell Westbrook struggled in 26 minutes of action, Harden was the clear No. 1 option for the Rockets. In 35 minutes, Harden willed his way to the line 16 times, while adding eight rebounds, two steals and one block. He did commit seven turnovers, however.
