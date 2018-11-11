Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting in another loss
Harden managed 25 points (7-27 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Spurs.
Harden shot poorly Saturday, connecting on just 7-of-27 shots including an abysmal 1-of-13 from the three-point line. The Rockets are really struggling and there is some talk Carmelo Anthony (illness) could be a contributing factor, which could result in a move from the front office. Harden is still likely to remain a top-five fantasy option moving forward but the state of the team remains questionable at best with a potential change on the horizon.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Contributes across board•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 28 in win over Pacers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Starting, no minutes restriction•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Available Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...