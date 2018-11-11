Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting in another loss

Harden managed 25 points (7-27 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Spurs.

Harden shot poorly Saturday, connecting on just 7-of-27 shots including an abysmal 1-of-13 from the three-point line. The Rockets are really struggling and there is some talk Carmelo Anthony (illness) could be a contributing factor, which could result in a move from the front office. Harden is still likely to remain a top-five fantasy option moving forward but the state of the team remains questionable at best with a potential change on the horizon.