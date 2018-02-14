Rockets' James Harden: Posts 34 points, 13 dimes in Tuesday's win

Harden supplied 34 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Harden was simply sensational, scorching Timberwolves' star wing Jimmy Butler, who managed just 15 points (on five-of-13 shooting). With the Kings on tap for Wednesday, Harden has a good chance to head into the All-Star break in style against a struggling defense.