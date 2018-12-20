Rockets' James Harden: Posts 35 points in 34 minutes
Harden accounted for 35 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, and two steals across 34 minutes Wednesday as Houston topped Washington.
Harden has been on a tear throughout the recent Rockets five-game winning streak that continued Wednesday night with an 18 point drubbing of the Warriors. During the streak, the reigning MVP is posting averages of 38.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. You will hear no complaints from anybody who owns fantasy stock in Harden.
