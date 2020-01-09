Rockets' James Harden: Posts 40-point triple-double again

Harden had 41 points (9-34 FG, 4-20 3PT, 19-23 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 win at Atlanta.

Harden now has back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles as he continues to establish himself as the top fantasy player across all formats due to his high-usage ratio, impressive scoring totals and an unwitnessed ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night. Harden has also scored 34 or more points in six of his last seven games.