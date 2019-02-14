Rockets' James Harden: Posts 42 points in Wednesday's loss
Harden recorded 42 points (15-34 FG, 8-22 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Harden enters All-Star weekend having scored at least 40 points 22 times through 54 appearances this season. Moreover, his scoring average continues to rise, as he has gone for 40 points or more 16 times across the last 25 games.
