Rockets' James Harden: Posts 44 points sans Westbrook
Harden totaled 44 points (12-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 107-100 win over the Grizzlies.
With Russell Westbrook (rest) sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set, Harden sported a 44.1 percent usage rate for the night, about three points above his season-long mark. Unsurprisingly, the added usage translated to another stat-stuffing performance, though Harden didn't provide his usual dead-eye shooting from the free-throw line. Even so, Harden is still sporting a 92 percent mark from the charity stripe on a whopping 16.1 attempts per game, likely giving his rotisserie managers a stranglehold on that category.
