Harden totaled 34 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a loss to Denver on Monday.

With much of Houston's roster still away from the team due to COVID-19 protocols, Harden and Christian Wood have attempted to carry the offense on their backs. While the Rockets have lost their first two games, Harden has been a dominant force, averaging 39.0 points, five rebounds and 12.5 assists while drilling 11 three-pointers and shooting 57.9 percent from the field. Both John Wall (COVID-19) and DeMarcus Cousins (COVID-19) are expected to return to the lineup Thursday, but that shouldn't prevent Harden from putting up his typically fantasy-friendly numbers.