Rockets' James Harden: Posts first triple-double in victory
Harden tallied 27 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 109-93 victory over the Hornets.
Harden looked in control against the Hornets, running the offense as he did last season. With Chris Paul (knee) still without a timetable for his return, Harden is going to get all the run he can handle at the point-guard position. While it is only a small sample size, his free-throw attempts are noticeably down from last season, as is his free-throw percentage. He is finding his way to the stripe 6.2 times per game, well below his 10.9 attempts from last season. This might be something to keep an eye on, especially once Paul returns to the lineup, and Harden moves back to the shooting-guard spot.
