The NBA postseason will start back up Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Following the postponements of Wednesday's and Thursday's games, the NBA has ultimately decided to hold off Friday as well, with games starting back up Saturday.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Teams boycotting Game 5•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 32, dishes 15 dimes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 21, hands out nine dimes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 37 in playoff opener•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Named to All-Bubble First Team•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in season finale•