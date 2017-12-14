Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 21 points in win

Harden tallied 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-96 win over the Hornets.

Harden's shot was a little off but he kept heaving it up anyway, leading the team with 22 shot attempts. HArden's minutes took a small dip in minutes as he sat for a good part of the first quarter, and Chris Paul remained on the floor on the way to a team-leading stat line. Despite a slower-than-usual night, Harden obviously remains a must=start in every format.