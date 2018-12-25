Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 41 on Christmas Day

Harden scored 41 points (15-35 FG, 5-16 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with seven assists and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

While Harden needed 35 shots to get there, he poured in 40 or more points for the seventh time this season. He hasn't dipped below 32 points since Dec. 11, and Harden also recorded multiple steals for the seventh consecutive contest.