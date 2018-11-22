Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 43 points Wednesday

Harden totaled 43 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 19-19 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, and four steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over Detroit.

Harden dropped a season-high 43 points Wednesday, helping the Rockets to their ninth win of the season. He went a perfect 19-of-19 from the free-throw line while also adding another four steals. His steal numbers have been nothing short of spectacular so far this season, currently averaging 2.5 per game. The Rockets are rolling right now and the slow start to the season is well and truly behind them.