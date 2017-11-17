Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 48 points in blow-out victory
Harden totaled 48 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 18-18 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Suns.
Harden tore apart the Phoenix defense, scoring at will and basically toying with the opposition. He has been ridiculous this season, quickly putting to rest any doubts there were over his stock declining. Chris Paul returned to action today, and will likely take away some of Harden's assists. On the flipside, however, this should create some more open looks for Harden, as well as giving him some much-needed rest during the games. There is no reason to believe he won't still be a top-five fantasy player come seasons end.
