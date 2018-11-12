Rockets' James Harden: Pours in season-high 40 points in Sunday's win
Harden exploded for 40 points (9-20 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.
Harden finished with a season high scoring total while falling one trey shy of matching his career high in made threes. Though he did commit nine turnovers, it was a showing that coach Mike D'Antoni, as well as fantasy owners, should thoroughly appreciate, as he scored all but two of his points from beyond the arc or the charity stripe and came very close to recording a triple-double. Tuesday's road matchup against the league's top defensive team (Nuggets) in the early going will be a good chance for Harden to make a statement, as will Thursday's tilt against the Warriors.
