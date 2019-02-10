Rockets' James Harden: Probable for Monday
Harden is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks with a shoulder injury, Salman Ali of ESPN 97.5 Houston reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni said he doubts Harden will miss Monday's game, so it seems Harden should be good to go. An official update on his status will come out Monday, with more information likely coming out following Monday's morning shootaround.
