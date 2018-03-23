Rockets' James Harden: Probable with sprained ankle

Harden is probable for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans due to a sprained left ankle.

Harden suffered the injury during Friday's contest against the Pistons, though played through it, finishing with 21 points (4-20 FG, 13-18 FT, 0-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes. It's likely he'll play Saturday, but look for an update following the team's morning shootaround.