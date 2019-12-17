Rockets' James Harden: Productive but inefficient
Harden finished with 28 points (10-29 FG, 4-13 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Spurs.
Harden continues to produce at a historically strong rate when it comes to scoring and he is averaging a career-high 38.9 points per game, but he is making 44.3 percent of his shots on nearly 25 attempts per game. The fact that he is a volume scorer and a high-usage player will practically grant high-scoring performances almost on a nightly basis even if he efficiency isn't there.
