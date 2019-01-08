Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 32 and 14 in win
Harden had 32 points (7-18 FG, 6-15 3PT, 12-15 FT), 14 assists and five rebounds in Monday's win over Denver.
While Harden has now done the unthinkable and scored fewer than 40 points in two straight games, he continues to be on an incredible run over the past month. Harden hasn't dipped below 30 points since Dec. 6, and he's managed at least 13 assists in three of his last four contests.
