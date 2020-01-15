Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 37 shots
Harden boomed for 39 points (13-37 FG, 5-19 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block in 38 minutes during the Rockets' 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Harden had 17 points in the first quarter but cooled off throughout the game in what ended up being an inefficient night. Nonetheless, Harden registered his sixteenth 40-point game of the year. He is the NBA's leading scorer with nearly 38 per game and is the only player averaging more than 30.
