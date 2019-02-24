Rockets' James Harden: Questionable for Monday
Harden (neck) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Harden was a game-time decision Saturday but ultimately sat out, though that didn't stop the Rockets from defeating the Warriors 118-112. The 29-year-old should have a solid chance to play Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising for Houston to remain cautious as he battles a cervical strain and an illness. Kenneth Faried entered the starting lineup to much success for the Rockets on Saturday, though Gerald Green or Austin Rivers could also step up should Harden be unable to play again Monday.
