Rockets' James Harden: Questionable for Sunday

Harden is dealing with a bruised right foot and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden put together one of the worst games of his season on Friday, attempting a season-low 14 field goal attempts for 20 points, while failing to record a rebound and adding just four assists. It now appears that he was likely struggling with a bruised foot, which now brings his status into question Sunday. Look for Harden to go through pregame warmups to test out the injury before a final word on his availability is provided just before tip-off. Eric Gordon would likely pick up the start if Harden can't play.