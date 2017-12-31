Rockets' James Harden: Questionable for Sunday
Harden is dealing with a bruised right foot and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden put together one of the worst games of his season on Friday, attempting a season-low 14 field goal attempts for 20 points, while failing to record a rebound and adding just four assists. It now appears that he was likely struggling with a bruised foot, which now brings his status into question Sunday. Look for Harden to go through pregame warmups to test out the injury before a final word on his availability is provided just before tip-off. Eric Gordon would likely pick up the start if Harden can't play.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Teases triple-double in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in two straight games•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in 43 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will try to play Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...