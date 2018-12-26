Rockets' James Harden: Questionable for Thursday

Harden is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a bruised left calf, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden is coming off a stellar 41-point performance on a Christmas Day victory over the Thunder, but he looks like he got dinged up in the process. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but the Rockets should have more information on Harden's health at some point following shootaround Thursday morning. Should Harden be ruled out, Eric Gordon would emerge as the team's No. 1 option on offense, while Austin Rivers could be thrust into the starting lineup.