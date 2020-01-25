Rockets' James Harden: Questionable Sunday

Harden is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After being forced to briefly exit Friday's victorious tilt against the Timberwolves, Harden's status for Sunday's game is in question, as he has been diagnosed with a bruised left thigh. Should the former MVP be held out on Sunday, the rest could bode well for Harden in helping him reestablish his groove on the court, as the guard is shooting just over 35 percent from the field and only connecting on roughly a quarter of his three-point attempts over his last 10 games. Harden's status will be one to monitor as Sunday's game approaches.