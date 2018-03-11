Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Dallas
Harden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Harden will be a game-time decision Sunday due to a sore left knee. Look for an update on his status closer to tip, as he'll likely see how it feels in shootaround prior to making a decision. Harden logged 33 minutes in Friday's loss to Toronto.
