Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Warriors
Harden is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a cervical strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers. He'll look to test things out during morning shootaround and leading up to tipoff before making a final decision on his availability. More information should emerge throughout the day.
