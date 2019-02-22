Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Warriors

Harden is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a cervical strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers. He'll look to test things out during morning shootaround and leading up to tipoff before making a final decision on his availability. More information should emerge throughout the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories