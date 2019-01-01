Rockets' James Harden: Record-setting performance in win
Harden scored a game-high 43 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 21-27 FT) while adding 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.
The triple-double was his fourth of the season and his performance at the free-throw line established new season highs in both makes and attempts, but Harden also broke Oscar Robertson's NBA record for consecutive games with at least 35 points and five assists, reaching those marks for the eighth straight game. He's carried the Rockets to wins in 10 of their last 11 games to put them back on top of the Southwest Division.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...