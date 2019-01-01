Rockets' James Harden: Record-setting performance in win

Harden scored a game-high 43 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 21-27 FT) while adding 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.

The triple-double was his fourth of the season and his performance at the free-throw line established new season highs in both makes and attempts, but Harden also broke Oscar Robertson's NBA record for consecutive games with at least 35 points and five assists, reaching those marks for the eighth straight game. He's carried the Rockets to wins in 10 of their last 11 games to put them back on top of the Southwest Division.