Rockets' James Harden: Records 25 points and 13 assists in win over Dallas
Harden collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3PT), five rebounds and 13 assists in a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
After collecting just 20 assists in his first three games combined off of an injury, these 13 dimes were more indicative of the real Harden. What has been a minor concern is his lack of rebounding, as Harden is averaging just 4.8 rebounds a game this season, after averaging 8.1 last year. That really can't concern fantasy owners though, as his 31.4 points per game lead the league, while his 8.9 assists rank top-five in the NBA as well.
