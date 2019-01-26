Rockets' James Harden: Records 35 points in 40 minutes

Harden accounted for 35 points (9-25 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 15-15 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes Friday as Houston topped Toronto.

Harden failed to make more than five three-pointer's for just the second time in his last 19 games Friday. It ended up being the culprit behind a "weak" 35 point scoring performance for the reigning MVP, but he did enough damage from the charity stripe to lead the Rockets to a win. With Chris Paul (hamstring) on his way back to the starting lineup, Harden's production might take a step back. After all, it's not really fair to expect Harden to carry such a considerable offensive burden for any longer than he has been.