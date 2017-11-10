Rockets' James Harden: Records triple-double in win against Cavs

Harden tallied 35 points (8-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, 5 steals and a blocked shot across 43 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Harden notched his second triple-double of the year, in classic fashion, drilling threes one minute and forcing turnovers the next. IT will be scary to see what happens when Chris Paul gets healthy, as the 9-year veteran seems to just get better and better. Harden shows up in the top five in the league in points per game, assists per game and total three-pointers made. Consider yourself lucky if you nabbed him in a head-to-head league, and he's worth spending up for in DFS anytime he's active.