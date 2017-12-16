Rockets' James Harden: Redeems poor shooting night with 14 free throws

Harden posted 28 points (6-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 14-16 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one blocked shot across 33 minutes in Friday's 124-109 win over the Spurs.

While Chris Paul had a dazzling performance, Harden struggled everywhere except at the charity stripe, where he only missed two of 16 attempts. He was ice-cold from long range as he only shot 18.1 percent from beyond the arc. Without the free throws, it would have been Harden's worst night this season. While Harden owners shouldn't panic, it appears a healthy Chris Pail has created a new normal in Houston, and as long as it keeps numbers in the win column, Harden will need to shoot a lot better to catch up with Paul's production.