Rockets' James Harden: Returns in fourth quarter
Harden (undisclosed) checked back into Thursday's game against the Raptors after going to the locker room, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Harden evidently avoided a significant injury at the end of the third quarter and has received the green light to return to action for the final quarter of play.
